Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Unveils Details for Food & Wine Festival
Donald Wood March 13, 2023
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced its Food & Wine Festival would kick off on March 10 and run through May 21, hosting 20 food and beverage cabins for guests to sip and savor and 23 live concerts.
In addition to the Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival being included with park admission, the festivities will offer guests 39 wines, 14 beers, bourbon tastings and more. Travelers can also indulge in themed offerings, including:
—Trek Through Africa Cabin - African Vegetable Curry & Naan Bread (Vegetarian)
—Twisted Egg Rolls Cabin – Buffalo Chicken Egg Roll with Ranch Dipping Sauce
—Moroccan Market Cabin - Berbere Spiced Chicken Batbout
—Greek Isles Cabin - Lamb Lollipop with Mint Demi-Glaze (Gluten Free)
—European Delight Cabin - Mushroom Ravioli with Truffle Cream Sauce (Vegetarian)
—Asian Inspired Cabin - Spicy Pork Belly with Mandarin Orange Soy Glaze (Gluten Free)
—Springs Taproom Bar & Lounge – Traditional Tuna Poke
—Cocktails & Beer Cabin – Spicy Watermelon Margarita Craft Cocktail
—Xcursions Gift Shop – Signature Coaster Cupcake 4-Pack
—Latin Twist Cabin – Piña Colada Trifle
While the food and drink options at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will be memorable, the theme park is offering a variety of headlining concerts that span genres of pop, rock, country and more, all taking place at the Festival Field Stage for 11 weekends.
All headlining concert performances are included with park admission. The concert schedule includes the following:
—Kansas – March 11
—Maddie & Tae – March 12
—SWV – March 18
—Dustin Lynch – March 19
—Rodney Atkins – March 25
—Flo Rida – March 26
—Jeremy Camp – April 1
—Coming Soon! – April 2
—+LIVE+ – April 8
—The Fab Four – April 9
—38 Special – April 15
—Mitchell Tenpenny – April 16
—Air Supply – April 22
—Gabby Barrett – April 23
—Hoobastank – April 29
—WALK THE MOON – April 30
A Latin fiesta is also coming to the park, with Cinco de Mayo and Viva La Música parties taking place every Saturday and Sunday from May 5 – 21. Admission is included with daily park admission, Annual Pass or Fun Cards, and the full lineup for 2023 includes:
—The Como La Flor Band – May 5
—Celia Vive – A Tribute to Celia Cruz – May 6
—El Gran Combo – May 7
—Toño Rosario – May 13
—Grupo Niche – May 14
—Elvis Crespo – May 20
—Luisito Ayala y la Puerto Rican Power – May 21
