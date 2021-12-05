Last updated: 04:35 PM ET, Sun December 05 2021

Delta Air Lines, Hallmark Partner on In-Flight Holiday Entertainment

Entertainment Delta Air Lines Codie Liermann December 05, 2021

A passenger enjoying in-flight entertainment
A passenger enjoying in-flight entertainment. (photo via Delta Air Lines)

Delta Air Lines makes it a mission to keep travelers entertained while flying, always adding more entertainment options and recently announcing new additions to its seatback Delta Studio.

The airline features a wide variety of movies and television shows, in addition to podcasts and music.

Delta Air Lines and Hallmark are continuing their partnership this season to ensure travelers have plenty of holiday entertainment to choose from during their flights.

Navigating the bustling airports with people rushing off to catch flights to visit family members in time for Christmas or flights taking them on long-awaited vacations isn’t the most relaxing way to start a trip. However, once onboard, travelers can sit back and tune into their favorite festive film and let the stress melt away.

In addition to its normal holiday collection, Delta is featuring six of Hallmark’s holiday films onboard this season. Options include A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado, Love, Lights, Hanukkah! and Christmas Town among others.

Outside of the Hallmark options, the holiday movie collection includes classics such as A Christmas Story, Home Alone, Elf, Miracle on 34th Street, The Holiday and many more.

Along with the holiday movie collection, travelers can also listen to festive music playlists onboard.

The Delta Studio consists of more than 1,000 hours of free entertainment.

