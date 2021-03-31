Disney Announces Start Date for 2021 International Food & Wine Festival
Entertainment Lauren Bowman March 31, 2021
Walt Disney World has recently announced its annual return of EPCOT’s International Food and Wine Festival will be from July 15th through November 20, 2021. But the most exciting news may just be that ‘Taste of’ has been dropped from the festival title.
Since its reopening last July, Walt Disney World has been operating its festivals on a smaller scale, thus the need to include ‘Taste of’ for each of these events. Now it seems as though there may be some hope for a return to normalcy. Each of EPCOT’s current ‘Taste of’ festivals have included the fan-favorites – food booths, interactive experiences and even some live music – so there has been plenty for guests to do.
The United States is returning to normalcy with more and more people receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Travel experts, like Rick Steves, are adding their opinions on what the future of travel will look like post-pandemic – showing that a belief in this return to normalcy is on the horizon.
Walt Disney World has also included on their website their hope to return Extra Magic Hours (which seems to be rebranded to ‘Early Theme Park Entry’) as part of the 50th celebration. This coupled with the return of park hopping earlier this year and the increase to capacity at the end of last year show that Walt Disney World is taking steps to return to its pre-pandemic state while keeping guest and cast member safety at the forefront of their concerns.
Disney has made no announcements about relaxing any of its current health and safety protocols anytime soon. We hope that the world will be in a better place by the July 15 start date, but for now, guests should still plan on Disney having COVID-19 rules in place for the International Food and Wine Festival.
Currently, EPCOT is hosting the 2021 Taste of Epcot International Flower and Garden Festival. Outfitted with magnificent topiaries, a variety of unique food offerings, a butterfly house and more. This festival didn’t feel lacking in any way, but the return of a full-blown Disney festival is definitely exciting news. And we can’t wait to see what Walt Disney World has in store for this event.
