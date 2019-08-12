Disney Celebrates Opening of New NBA Experience Attraction
August 12, 2019
Basketball fans, rejoice! Disney World officials took part in the opening ceremonies Monday morning for the new NBA Experience attraction at Disney Springs.
In addition to Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger running the championship-worthy celebration, the ceremony also featured NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and several current and former NBA and WNBA players.
“NBA Experience lets everybody who loves the game, live it,” Iger said during the ceremony. “We're excited to open the doors to a fun and unique experience for fans of all ages.”
Walt Disney Imagineering and NBA officials developed the attraction as an immersive, interactive venue packed with 13 different basketball-related activities across 44,000 square feet and two floors.
“I want to thank Bob Iger and the Walt Disney Imagineering team for capturing the authentic NBA experience at this landmark destination at Disney Springs,” Silver said. “Disney creates memorable experiences better than anyone, and we are thrilled to share the excitement of NBA basketball with fans and Walt Disney World guests from around the world.”
When entering the NBA Experience, guests walk through a tunnel similar to those seen during televised basketball games. Visitors can also experience what it's like to be selected in the NBA Draft and step onto the court to make clutch shots and highlight-worthy slam dunks.
The new Disney basketball venue also provides ample opportunities to learn more about the NBA and WNBA via interactive displays, films and trivia. A ticket grants access to every activity in any order guests choose and they can return to stations throughout the day to improve performance.
