Disney Parks Introduces Matching Masks for All Employees

Entertainment Donald Wood August 17, 2020

New masks for employees at Disney Parks.
PHOTO: New masks for employees at Disney Parks. (photo via Walt Disney World Resort Media)

To help streamline health and safety protocols, Disney Parks has introduced matching face masks for domestic theme park employees to combat the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

According to The Orange County Register, the theme park company announced over 100,000 employees at Disneyland and Disney World would receive the reusable, washable facial coverings in the coming weeks.

Disney said the decision to mandate a uniform mask was in response to ensuring every staff member was properly protected. All theme park guests over the age of two are also required to wear facial coverings within the facilities.

“Over the past several months, we’ve spent significant time and brainpower to provide our cast members with face coverings that are both functional and comfortable, and I’m proud of the incredible results,” Disney Chief Medical Officer Dr. Pamela Hymel said. “They fit well, feel great and can last for more than 50 washes.”

Employees will be able to choose pleated or contoured styles in a variety of sizes that will be emblazoned with a blue design with Mickey Mouse-shaped constellations. The masks have adjustable spandex for the ears, a nose pinch for the face and a contoured design to fit snugly beneath the eyes.

Last month, Disney World updated its official policy page on its website to clarify which types of face coverings are permitted and which actually constitute a violation of its rules.

To ease visitors’ concerns, Disney World invited a group of travel advisors to experience the reopened facilities to help clients and guests consider a trip to see how things have changed and what has remained the same.

