Disney World to Cut Its Hours
Entertainment Rich Thomaselli August 08, 2020
Walt Disney World will reduce its park hours for autumn, a normal move amidst a not-so-normal season.
The Orlando, Fla. theme park traditionally cuts its hours in the fall after a busy summer season, but this is far from a traditional year. After shutting down in March for four months due to the coronavirus epidemic, Disney reopened in mid-July to a new normal. A lack of demand for travel, especially for flying, combined with drastically reducing the number of guests allowed into each park has stifled attendance.
Like most major companies, Disney is hemorrhaging cash. The company announced earlier this week it has lost $2 billion just from its worldwide theme park business alone. So the cutback in hours also might be a way to slap a band-aid on some of the bleeding.
According to the blog WEW News Today, the new hours for all four parks are:
—Magic Kingdom: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Previously 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
—EPCOT: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Previously 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
—Disney’s Hollywood Studios: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Previously 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)
—Disney’s Animal Kingdom: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Previously 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
Hours at Disney Springs remain unchanged, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
The new hours do mean, however, that EPCOT will close two hours earlier even with its annual Taste of Epcot Food & Wine Festival this fall.
For more information on Orlando
For more Entertainment News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS