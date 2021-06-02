Last updated: 12:33 PM ET, Wed June 02 2021

Disney Shares More Details for After Hours Boo Bash

Entertainment Lauren Bowman June 02, 2021

Disney After Hours BOO BASH Debuts Aug. 10 at Magic Kingdom Park
Disney After Hours BOO BASH Debuts Aug. 10 at Magic Kingdom Park (Photo via Walt Disney World)

For 23 select nights, Walt Disney World guests will get to participate in a special Halloween-themed nighttime event this fall. Running from August 10 through Halloween night, Disney’s After Hours Boo Bash will be an individually ticketed event at Magic Kingdom park. The limited capacity allows for greatly reduced wait times for favorite rides and attractions, but it will also include sweet treats.

The event is similar to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party from years past but modified to follow Walt Disney World’s new health and safety protocols. This means that instead of full-on parades, there will be special cavalcades marching down Main Street, U.S.A.

ADVERTISING

Favorite characters like Jack Skellington, Sally, Oogie Boogie and some of the notable Disney Villains are scheduled to make appearances in the small shows, as well as Mickey and friends dressed in their Halloween costumes.

Tickets are priced at $129 - $139 for nights in August/September; $159 - $169 for nights in October; and $199 on Halloween night. The price of admission includes entrance to the park starting at 7 p.m. the night of the event (so no daytime ticket to the theme park is needed), complimentary snacks like Mickey ice cream bars and popcorn and select drinks. Specialty food and drinks will also be available for purchase.

Tickets go on sale on June 15. The full list of dates is below.

MORE Entertainment
TravelPulse Podcast

TravelPulse Podcast: A Busy 2021 Summer Travel Season?

Family at Universal Orlando Resort.

Universal Orlando Resort To No Longer Require Masks for...

Mickey says See ya real soon as Disneyland plans reopening.

Disneyland Will Welcome Out-of-State Visitors June 15

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021

Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021

Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021

Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021

Friday, Sept. 10, 2021

Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021

Friday, Sept. 17, 2021

Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

Friday, Sept. 24, 2021

Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

Friday, Oct. 8, 2021

Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

Friday, Oct. 15, 2021

Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021

Friday, Oct. 22, 2021

Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021

Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

Friday, Oct. 29, 2021

Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021

For more information on Orlando

For more Entertainment News

More by Lauren Bowman

Lauren Bowman
TravelPulse Podcast

TravelPulse Podcast: A Busy 2021 Summer Travel Season?

Universal Orlando Resort To No Longer Require Masks for Fully Vaccinated Guests

Disneyland Will Welcome Out-of-State Visitors June 15

Travelers Can Win $5,000 From Dream-Themed Vacation Contest

Disney CEO Believes Theme Parks to Allow Full Capacity This Fall

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS