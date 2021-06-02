Disney Shares More Details for After Hours Boo Bash
For 23 select nights, Walt Disney World guests will get to participate in a special Halloween-themed nighttime event this fall. Running from August 10 through Halloween night, Disney’s After Hours Boo Bash will be an individually ticketed event at Magic Kingdom park. The limited capacity allows for greatly reduced wait times for favorite rides and attractions, but it will also include sweet treats.
The event is similar to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party from years past but modified to follow Walt Disney World’s new health and safety protocols. This means that instead of full-on parades, there will be special cavalcades marching down Main Street, U.S.A.
Favorite characters like Jack Skellington, Sally, Oogie Boogie and some of the notable Disney Villains are scheduled to make appearances in the small shows, as well as Mickey and friends dressed in their Halloween costumes.
Tickets are priced at $129 - $139 for nights in August/September; $159 - $169 for nights in October; and $199 on Halloween night. The price of admission includes entrance to the park starting at 7 p.m. the night of the event (so no daytime ticket to the theme park is needed), complimentary snacks like Mickey ice cream bars and popcorn and select drinks. Specialty food and drinks will also be available for purchase.
Tickets go on sale on June 15. The full list of dates is below.
Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021
Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021
Friday, Aug. 20, 2021
Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021
Friday, Aug. 27, 2021
Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021
Friday, Sept. 10, 2021
Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021
Friday, Sept. 17, 2021
Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021
Friday, Sept. 24, 2021
Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021
Friday, Oct. 8, 2021
Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021
Friday, Oct. 15, 2021
Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021
Friday, Oct. 22, 2021
Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021
Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021
Friday, Oct. 29, 2021
Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021
