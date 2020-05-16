Disney Springs Announces Needs to Know for Phased Reopening on May 20
Laurie Baratti May 16, 2020
Walt Disney World Resort today released plans for a phased reopening of its Disney Springs shopping, dining and entertainment complex, to begin on May 20, 2020.
A number of its retail and dining locations will reopen their doors on this date, while Disney Springs looks to open more Disney-owned shops and eateries, such as the World of Disney store, D-Luxe Burger (for mobile orders only) and the Marketplace Co-Op, on May 27. Select locations will initially operate with reduced hours, there are currently no entertainment offerings scheduled and high-touch, interactive features on property are unavailable.
Based upon the latest guidance from government agencies and health authorities, such as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the venue is implementing numerous new safety measures in response to COVID-19. Disney, therefore, has announced six key “things to know” before arriving at Disney Springs, once it reopens. Cast Members, employees of third-party Operating Participants and Guests alike will observe changes in:
Guest Parking and Entrances:
—During the initial reopening phase, all surface parking lots will remain closed and Guests will be directed to self-park in the Orange and Lime garages.
—Guest entryways will also be reduced to four locations—via the Orange and Lime garages, the Hotel Plaza Boulevard Pedestrian Bridge and the rideshare location. There’ll be no guest access to Disney Springs available from the Grapefruit garage.
Temperature Screenings:
—All incoming Guests will undergo temperature screenings upon arrival at Disney Springs at one of the following locations: Orange and Lime parking garages’ second-floor exits and the Marketplace Entrance (to serve Guests from the Hotel Plaza Boulevard Pedestrian Bridge and the rideshare drop-off lot).
—As per official guidance from health authorities, anyone with a temperature of 100.4 F or higher (as well as those in their party) will be denied entry, being rerouted to another location for more advanced screening and assistance.
—Cast Members and Operating Participants’ employees will also be required to complete temperature checks and health screenings prior to coming in for their shifts.
Limited Contact:
Temporary adjustments are being made in terms of Guest Services policies to limit person-to-person interactions in alignment with recommendations made by the government and medical community.
—Face Coverings: Guests ages three or older, Cast Member and third-party employees will be required to wear masks or appropriate facial coverings (which they must bring themselves) at all times, except while dining.
—Physical Barriers: In areas where there may be difficult to maintain strict physical-distancing measures (such as at cash registers or Guest Relations), physical barriers have been installed to maintain proper distancing.
—Cashless Transactions: At this time, Guests are advised to stick to cashless/contactless payment options (e.g., credit or debit cards, Disney Gift Cards, Disney Rewards Redemption Cards or mobile wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay.
Physical Distancing and Curbed Capacity:
—For any given location within Disney Springs, the number of Guests, and Cast Members or other employees, permitted to be present at one time will be monitored and limited. Other physical distancing measures include:
—Signage: Ground markings have been applied to help promote proper social distancing in queues and common areas, and direction signage will assist Guests to move responsibly throughout the property.
—Training: Select Cast Members are also being trained to engage with Guests in common areas and queues to further encourage adherence to social-distancing guidelines.
Cleanliness and Sanitation:
—Cleaning and disinfection protocols are being increased in such high-traffic areas as restrooms, and public elevators and escalators; as well as high-touch surfaces like handrails, benches, tables, handles, etc.
—Hand-washing stations and hand-sanitizer dispensers will be installed in key areas throughout the property, which Guests are highly encouraged to use while visiting.
Cast Member Training:
While the COVID-19 situation is unprecedented and undoubtedly calls for an evolving strategy, Disney Springs will continue to provide updated training for its Cast Members and Operating Participant employees for the health and safety of all, as it navigates the reopening phases as responsibly as possible.
For more information, visit disneysprings.com/reopening.
