Last updated: 12:05 PM ET, Fri August 26 2022

Disney World Announces 2023 Voyage Dates for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Entertainment Donald Wood August 26, 2022

Disney World's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.
Disney World's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. (photo via Walt Disney World Resort Media)

Walt Disney World Resort announced 2023 voyage dates for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, which go on sale September 1 for stays through the end of September 2023.

The two-night vacation experiences aboard Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser debuted earlier this year and transports visitors into their own Star Wars stories aboard the Halcyon starcruiser.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Passenger at airport in Beijing, China.

US Government Suspends 26 Flights Operated by Chinese Airlines

A couple and their dog at the beach

gallery icon Ranking the Most Pet-Friendly Cities in the US

Puerto Rico, flag, sunset

Puerto Rico’s Lodging Revenue Tops $1 Billion

Sunset in Puerto Rico

Brand USA, Discover Puerto Rico Partner to Drive Post-Outbreak...

As part of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, travelers arrive at the Halcyon starcruiser terminal and enter a Launch Pod that takes them through hyperspace to the ship’s main deck Atrium to begin their journey.

The immersive experience features onboard activities, such as studying the ancient ways of the lightsaber, learning about the starcruiser’s systems and how to operate them, playing holo-sabacc in the ship’s Sublight Lounge and sleeping in cabins similar to those on other Star Wars ships such as the Millennium Falcon.

Each stay will feature a two-night, interactive story with crew members, other passengers, droids and Star Wars characters such as Rey, Chewbacca and Kylo Ren. Character actors interact with guests, asking them questions and assigning tasks, such as protecting valuable information or taking part in a mission.

The Galactic Starcruiser boasts an imaginative dining program developed especially for this experience. Guests find refreshment each day in a supper club known as the Crown of Corellia Dining Room, enjoy a live performance from musical superstar Gaya and savor a Taste Around the Galaxy dinner experience.

Storylines from Galactic Starcruiser continue to play out when guests travel to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on the second day of their voyage. As part of their secret missions, guests receive one-time entry to the land’s two signature attractions; Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more Entertainment News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Roller coaster, Silverwood Theme Park, Idaho

The Best Theme Park in Each State

Disney World Announces Updates to Park Pass System

TravelPulse Podcast: How Business Travel is Bouncing Back

Experiencing Mexico's Top Hot Air Balloon Festivals

Universal Hollywood Adds Jordan Peele Movies to Terror Tram at Halloween Horror Nights

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS