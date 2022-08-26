Disney World Announces 2023 Voyage Dates for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser
Entertainment Donald Wood August 26, 2022
Walt Disney World Resort announced 2023 voyage dates for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, which go on sale September 1 for stays through the end of September 2023.
The two-night vacation experiences aboard Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser debuted earlier this year and transports visitors into their own Star Wars stories aboard the Halcyon starcruiser.
As part of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, travelers arrive at the Halcyon starcruiser terminal and enter a Launch Pod that takes them through hyperspace to the ship’s main deck Atrium to begin their journey.
The immersive experience features onboard activities, such as studying the ancient ways of the lightsaber, learning about the starcruiser’s systems and how to operate them, playing holo-sabacc in the ship’s Sublight Lounge and sleeping in cabins similar to those on other Star Wars ships such as the Millennium Falcon.
Each stay will feature a two-night, interactive story with crew members, other passengers, droids and Star Wars characters such as Rey, Chewbacca and Kylo Ren. Character actors interact with guests, asking them questions and assigning tasks, such as protecting valuable information or taking part in a mission.
The Galactic Starcruiser boasts an imaginative dining program developed especially for this experience. Guests find refreshment each day in a supper club known as the Crown of Corellia Dining Room, enjoy a live performance from musical superstar Gaya and savor a Taste Around the Galaxy dinner experience.
Storylines from Galactic Starcruiser continue to play out when guests travel to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on the second day of their voyage. As part of their secret missions, guests receive one-time entry to the land’s two signature attractions; Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
What Not to Miss When Staying at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS