January 20 2022

Disney World Announces Details for New Toy Story Land Restaurant and Shop

Donald Wood January 20, 2022

The Roundup Rodeo BBQ restaurant at Disney World.
The Roundup Rodeo BBQ restaurant at Disney World. (photo via Walt Disney World Resort Media)

The Walt Disney World Resort announced new details of a new merchandise location and restaurant scheduled to open this year at Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

According to the Disney Parks blog, the Jessie’s Trading Post store will be located at the exit of its Toy Story Mania ride and is scheduled to open later this year. The merchandise location will feature “the coolest toys and finest souvenirs handpicked by the rootinest, tootinest cowgirl.”

Disney World officials also revealed the Roundup Rodeo BBQ restaurant would open before the end of 2022. The establishment was previously announced in 2019, but pandemic-related issues forced the theme park to pause the restaurant’s development.

When it debuts, the Roundup Rodeo BBQ will be Toy Story Land’s first table service restaurant and feature barbecue fare and a “kaleidoscope of toys, games and playsets.” The eatery will boast two larger dining room spaces where Andy’s rodeo takes place.

The property will feature western town and train station playsets mixing with surprising, playful details, like some fan-favorite Pixar characters as visitors have never been seen before.

Earlier this month, Disney World reopened the Typhoon Lagoon Water Park with special anniversary menu items as part of the theme park’s 50th anniversary.

Disney World also revealed a new Weekday Magic Ticket for Florida residents that allows them to take advantage of the new offerings and classic fun throughout all four theme parks.

