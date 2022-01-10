Last updated: 01:04 PM ET, Mon January 10 2022

Disney World Announces Weekday Magic Ticket for Florida Residents

Entertainment Donald Wood January 10, 2022

Back of Cinderella's Castle at Walt Disney World
Back of Cinderella's Castle at Walt Disney World (Photo via Lauren Bowman)

Walt Disney World Resort announced a new Weekday Magic Ticket for Florida residents that allows them to take advantage of the new offerings and classic fun throughout all four theme parks.

Starting on January 11, Florida residents will be able to purchase a two-day ticket for $149 (plus tax), that would be valid between Monday and Friday until April 7, subject to blackout dates between March 14-18.

In-state visitors can enjoy the 50th anniversary of Disney World, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, “Harmonious” at EPCOT, “Disney Enchantment” at Magic Kingdom Park, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and more.

In addition, guests to Disney World will have a new method of transportation from the Orlando International Airport (MCO), thanks to Transportation Management Services’ (TMS) new Sunshine Flyer, a themed motorcoach bus service beginning February 1, 2022.

Florida residents will also be able to enjoy the recently reopened Typhoon Lagoon Water Park.

In other theme park news, SeaWorld Orlando announced last week that its new Ice Breaker roller coaster would debut to the public on February 18.

