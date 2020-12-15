Disney World Announces Reopening Dates for Multiple Hotels
The Walt Disney World Resort announced reopening dates for several hotels.
Disney officials revealed they are now accepting bookings for the All-Star Movies Resort (scheduled to reopen March 22), Beach Club Resort (May 30) and Wilderness Lodge (June 6).
The theme park company also said future reopening dates of Disney hotels are subject to change and reservations made by guests could still be modified to other resorts on the property.
Last month, Disney announced it would bring back the Park Hopper option for theme park tickets and annual passholders with Park Hopper benefits, starting on January 1, 2021.
To use the Park Hopper option, travelers must make a reservation through their Disney Park Pass reservation system for the first park they plan to attend. Once they check-in to this park, they will then be able to visit the other parks.
Earlier this week, Disney announced a recent rule change that called for ride photos to be altered when guests weren’t wearing a mask has been abandoned due to issues with the software.
