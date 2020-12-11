Disney World Reportedly Adding Digital Masks to Ride Photos
Entertainment Donald Wood December 11, 2020
The Walt Disney World Resort has reportedly started digitally adding masks to people in ride photos who removed their mandatory facial coverings.
According to WDW News Today, a photo was obtained from the private Facebook group Disney World Junkies that shows a woman on the DINOSAUR ride in the Animal Kingdom park with what appears to be a mask photoshopped over her face.
PHOTO: Walt Disney World Now Placing Digital Face Masks Over Maskless Guests in On-Ride Photoshttps://t.co/DX2OOy6aEl pic.twitter.com/UjaiU24fif— WDW News Today (@WDWNT) December 9, 2020
The theme park’s previous policy banned maskless riders from seeing or purchasing the photos, but by digitally adding a facial covering, everyone onboard will be able to buy a copy of the images.
While Disney did not provide a comment to TravelPulse about the updated practice, the Disney World website does say that guests who don’t wear facial coverings will not be allowed to have their picture taken by PhotoPass photographers.
Last month through the IAAPA Expo: Virtual Education Conference, Josh D’Amaro, the Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products announced new updates for each of Disney’s theme parks’ current projects.
New information was released for Disneyland Resort and Disneyland Paris’ Avenger’s Campus, Disneyland Paris’ Disney’s Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel, Walt Disney World’s EPCOT transformation and work on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Shanghai Disney Resort’s Zootopia and more.
Disney also announced the Park Hopper option for theme park tickets and annual passholders would return on January 1, 2021.
Comments
