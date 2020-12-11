Last updated: 09:59 AM ET, Fri December 11 2020

Disney World Reportedly Adding Digital Masks to Ride Photos

Entertainment Donald Wood December 11, 2020

Disney guests on ride with masks.
PHOTO: Disney guests on ride with masks. (photo via Walt Disney World Resort Media)

The Walt Disney World Resort has reportedly started digitally adding masks to people in ride photos who removed their mandatory facial coverings.

According to WDW News Today, a photo was obtained from the private Facebook group Disney World Junkies that shows a woman on the DINOSAUR ride in the Animal Kingdom park with what appears to be a mask photoshopped over her face.

ADVERTISING

The theme park’s previous policy banned maskless riders from seeing or purchasing the photos, but by digitally adding a facial covering, everyone onboard will be able to buy a copy of the images.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
COVID-19 vaccine.

Half of US Travelers Plan to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine

Robot

Key West Airport Adopts Disinfecting Robot to Fight COVID-19

Caribbean, Grenadines, Britannia Bay, Mustique

gallery icon Caribbean Travel Restrictions: What You Need to Know About...

Samantha Brown

Travel Expert Samantha Brown on Lessons We Can Learn From the...

United gate at Boston

United Airlines Eliminates Change Fees on All Flights Through...

While Disney did not provide a comment to TravelPulse about the updated practice, the Disney World website does say that guests who don’t wear facial coverings will not be allowed to have their picture taken by PhotoPass photographers.

Last month through the IAAPA Expo: Virtual Education Conference, Josh D’Amaro, the Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products announced new updates for each of Disney’s theme parks’ current projects.

New information was released for Disneyland Resort and Disneyland Paris’ Avenger’s Campus, Disneyland Paris’ Disney’s Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel, Walt Disney World’s EPCOT transformation and work on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Shanghai Disney Resort’s Zootopia and more.

Disney also announced the Park Hopper option for theme park tickets and annual passholders would return on January 1, 2021.

For more Entertainment News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Celia Jaspers directing on location

Travel Tales From a Director of HGTV’s House Hunters...

Cunard Flagship Queen Mary 2 Takes Center Stage in New HBO Max Film

gallery icon 50 Great Christmas Markets Around the World

Travel Advisors Create ‘Trips to Tales’ Board Game

TravelPulse Podcast: Should the Travel Industry Change Commission Payment Policies?

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS