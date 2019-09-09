Disney World Giving Back to Boy Who Used Savings to Help Hurricane Dorian Evacuees
Entertainment Donald Wood September 09, 2019
One little hero is getting a big surprise thanks to Walt Disney World Resort.
After spending more than a year saving money for his birthday trip to Florida’s Disney World, six-year-old Jermaine Bell of Jacksonville was ready for his dream vacation until Hurricane Dorian hit The Bahamas and the United States.
As Dorian made its way to the coast of South Carolina, Bell used the money he had saved to purchase hundreds of hot dogs, bags of chips and bottled water to serve free of charge to hurricane evacuees near his grandmother’s home.
6-year-old Jermaine Bell had been saving up to go to Disney World for his birthday.— Erin (@erinruberry) September 6, 2019
Instead, he decided to use his money to help Hurricane Dorian evacuees in South Carolina, handing out hot dogs, water and other snacks along the highway.pic.twitter.com/PDNskNt2Fx
Thousands of people shared Bell's story of selflessness and kindness in the subsequent days. One of the companies to learn about the young boy’s graciousness was Disney, which decided to reward Bell for his actions.
During Bell’s seventh birthday party on September 8, Mickey Mouse and a group of Disney World cast members made a surprise visit and informed the family they would be going to Walt Disney World after all.
Disney announced the family would be treated to a VIP getaway at the vacation kingdom in late September.
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS