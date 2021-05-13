Disney World Updates Social Distancing Protocols
Travelers preparing to visit the Walt Disney World Resort will need to be aware of updated social distancing protocols.
According to Disney World’s official website, the theme park revealed it would be reducing physical distancing measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, but the updated guidelines would be implemented in phases.
While social distancing rules throughout the park have been reduced, Disney officials said the six-foot distance mandate would remain in place at stores, restaurants and areas where visitors are allowed to take off their masks.
The updated health and safety protocols also include maintaining some of the current rules, such as signs and markings on the ground, physical barriers and splitting up groups of 10 or more to promote social distancing.
“Temporary adjustments are still in place to promote physical distancing,” Disney wrote on its website. “While we will reduce physical distancing measures for Guests across many areas with a gradual, phased approach, six-foot distancing measures will continue in all dining locations, merchandise stores and in areas where Guests can temporarily remove their masks.”
Disney World isn’t the only Florida theme park that recently announced it would reduce social distancing requirements, as Universal Studios Orlando revealed the mandate was reduced to three feet rather than six feet.
Disney World and Universal also both recently revealed they would stop checking visitors’ temperature when they enter the parks.
