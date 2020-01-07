Disneyland Offering Discounts at Theme Parks and Hotels
Disneyland is ushering in 2020 by offering guests limited-time offers available at the resort’s two theme parks and three hotels.
Southern California residents can visit Disneyland for $67 per day with the purchase of a three-day, one-park per day ticket. The passes are now available through May 18 and prices are the same for adults and children.
Eligible guests may purchase up to five tickets per person, per day, which includes one Magic Morning pass per ticket. The Magic Morning pass allows admission to select attractions at Disneyland on certain days one hour before the park opens to the general public.
For families with children visiting Disneyland from outside of Southern California, the theme park is offering the chance to save on tickets for kids ages three to nine, at just $67 per day with the purchase of a three-day, one-park per day pass.
Guests may purchase up to eight tickets per person, per day, through May 18, with each including a Magic Morning pass. The three-day tickets expire 13 days after first use or on May 21, whichever occurs first.
Travelers who take advantage of the discounted tickets will be able to experience thrilling and distinctly Disney events and attractions in 2020, including Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, which opens January 17.
Disneyland visitors will also be able to enjoy the Lunar New Year celebration January 17 to February 9, the all-new “Magic Happens” parade beginning February 28, the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival running between February 28 and April 21 and more.
In addition, travelers will be eligible to save up to 25 percent on select stays at Disney resorts and hotels in California. When booked by March 16, guests can stay at the Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Disneyland Hotel and Paradise Pier Hotel for a discounted rate.
