Disneyland to Host Massive COVID-19 Vaccination Site
Entertainment Donald Wood January 12, 2021
Health officials in California announced that Disneyland would host a COVID-19 vaccination site.
According to ABC News, Orange County officials revealed Monday the Disneyland property would be the site of a large Point-Of-Dispensing (POD) site for the coronavirus vaccine. The theme park remains closed due to current COVID-19-related restrictions.
When it opens later this week, the Disneyland site will become the first of five “Super POD” sites in Orange County designed to administer vaccines to thousands of people each day. The other locations have yet to be announced.
“The Disneyland Resort, the largest employer in the heart of Orange County, has stepped up to host the county's first Super POD site - undertaking a monumental task in our vaccination distribution process,” county Supervisor Andrew Do told ABC News.
“We truly appreciate the support of the Orange County Fire Authority, our cities, and our residents as we continue to rollout COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the county,” Do continued.
While the Downtown Disney shopping district is open again with limited capacity and increased safety precautions, the Disneyland theme park remains closed due to California’s stay-at-home orders.
“Disneyland Resort is proud to help support Orange County and the City of Anaheim with the use of our property, and we are grateful for all of their efforts to combat COVID-19,” Disney Chief Medical Officer Dr. Pamela Hymel said. “After a year in which so many in our community have faced unprecedented hardship and uncertainty, there is now reason for optimism with the administration of a vaccine.”
