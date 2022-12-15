Disney’s Hollywood Studios Adding New Restaurant to Toy Story Land
Officials from Walt Disney World Resort announced a major addition coming to Toy Story Land in Hollywood Studios next year.
The Roundup Rodeo BBQ table service restaurant is scheduled to open in Spring 2023 and was designed as part of a partnership between Disney Pixar Animation Studios and Walt Disney World Food & Beverage.
Andy’s backyard is getting ready for more toys! Roundup Rodeo BBQ will open in Spring 2023 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios to welcome you in for delicious barbecue and toy-sized fun! Here’s a closer look at the new family-style restaurant: https://t.co/hf6grrf9zv pic.twitter.com/WegR1piYuq— Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) December 14, 2022
From a storyline perspective, the eating establishment was built by Andy for his pals from the Toy Story franchise. With each guest earning the distinction as an honorary toy, they will be treated to barbecue-inspired comfort foods served family-style, with platters of house-smoked meats, a roundup of sides and some miniature sweet surprises along the way.
The Roundup Rodeo BBQ will feature a steam train supported by colored pencils, a suspiciously impressive house of cards and game boards featuring beloved characters from the Toy Story franchise.
To fill the stands of his rodeo arena, Andy decorated the cardboard box with hand-drawn audience members. In addition, the restaurant will boast star performers, including Jessie, Trixie and Bo Peep with her sheep Billy, Goat and Gruff.
Disney Imagineers worked closely with animators and designers to bring characters and art from the films to life in new ways unique to Hollywood Studios, including designing full comic strips about Woody’s adventures, which Andy has used as part of the dining room ceiling.
In April, the Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel officially opened its door to the public, bringing the joy of the classic Disney film franchise to life in Japan.
