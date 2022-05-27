Last updated: 04:22 PM ET, Fri May 27 2022

Fan-Favorite Shows and Entertainment Return to Disneyland This Summer

Entertainment Laurie Baratti May 27, 2022

Mickey Mouse, Sorcerer's Apprentice, Maleficent dragon, Fantasmic!, Disneyland Park, Anaheim, Califoria
Mickey Mouse takes on the Maleficent dragon onstage during Fantasmic! at Disneyland Park, Anaheim, Califoria. (photo courtesy of Disneyland Resort)

Following two years of pandemic-related show suspensions, Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California will once again be the epicenter of thrilling, family-friendly entertainment and experiences this summer, where loved ones can come together to find unforgettable fun and shared memories.

Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park welcomed back some of their most beloved and iconic nighttime spectaculars this spring, including the ‘Main Street Electrical Parade’, ‘World of Color’ and ‘Disneyland Forever’ fireworks spectacular.

Now, starting Saturday, May 28, Disneyland Park is relaunching fan-favorite nighttime experience ‘Fantasmic!’ on the Rivers of America, as well as introducing a new staging of the ‘Tale of the Lion King’ show at Fantasyland Theatre.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Disney’s longest-running nighttime spectacular ‘Fantasmic!’ will once again “ignite the night” from May 28, with Mickey Mouse’s electrifying imagination again taking over the Rivers of America at night.

While dreaming that he’s the Sorcerer’s Apprentice, Mickey’s imagination drifts into a nightmare fantasy, forcing him to confront some of Disney’s most notorious villains in a grippingly emotional extravaganza of lights, vivid imagery, and choreographed live elements and performers, all of which play out to a gripping musical score.

Disney, Fantasmic!, Mark Twain, riverboat, Rivers of America, Disneyland Park, entertainment, shows, nighttime spectaculars
The Fantasmic! finale, with characters aboard the Mark Twain riverboat on the Rivers of America, Disneyland Park. (photo courtesy of Disneyland Resort)

On the river itself, a medley of iconic moments from Disney films plays out via projections onto three massive mist screens, each measuring 60 wide by 30 feet tall. And, of course, the real-life, 45-foot-tall, fire-breathing Maleficent dragon (affectionately known by park enthusiasts as “Murphy”) appears at the show’s climax to do battle with the power of Mickey’s imagination.

A newly staged theatrical production, ‘Tale of the Lion King’, will also debut at Disneyland Park’s Fantasyland Theatre on May 28, with performers bringing one of Disney’s most beloved stories to life before guests’ eyes. The show is narrated by ‘The Storytellers of the Pride Lands’, a traveling troupe who re-enact the story of Simba, Nala, Mufasa, Scar, Timon and Pumbaa through live music and dance onstage.

Tale of the Lion King, Fantasyland Theatre, Disneyland Park, stage shows, live shows, entertainment
The new presentation of 'Tale of the Lion King' at Fantasyland Theatre, Disneyland Park. (photo courtesy of Disneyland Resort)

While live shows have been on hiatus during the pandemic, this stage production instantly became a guest favorite when it first opened in 2019. A wholly original adaptation of Disney’s classic film, ‘The Lion King’, the production draws directly upon the cultural roots of this timeless tale to inform everything from its scenic design and costume elements to its musical arrangements and choreography.

Resort guests will also be able to revel in a host of ongoing celebrations and limited-time experiences this summer that’ll make it a season to remember, including new ‘Celebrate Soulfully’ offerings and live music sessions that pay tribute to Black culture and heritage during Black Music Appreciation Month in June.

For more information, visit disneyland.com.

