Halloween Events, Attractions Returning to Disneyland This Fall
Entertainment Donald Wood June 14, 2022
The fall season is always an exciting time at the Disneyland Resort in California, and the theme park announced a series of new and returning events for 2022.
Running between September 2 and October 31, the Disney amusement park will feature seasonal decor, including the Mickey Mouse pumpkin and The Headless Horseman statue, as well as Halloween-themed attractions and celebrations.
Disneyland revealed that its Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party would be offered as a separate-ticket event at Disney California Adventure on 23 select nights between September 6 and October 31. Children and guests of all ages can enjoy trick-or-treating through the park in their favorite costumes and encounter spooky characters.
At New Orleans Square, the Haunted Mansion attraction will undergo its annual seasonal transformation featuring Jack Skellington from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.” In addition, guests can enjoy the return of the supernatural showcase “Halloween Screams,” a projection and light show running every night between September 2 and October 31.
Other attractions getting the Halloween makeover include Radiator Springs becoming Radiator Screams at Cars Land and Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! transforming into Guardians of the Galaxy at Avengers Campus.
Plaza de la Familia at Disney California Adventure Park will also host an immersive, limited-time celebration inspired by the spirit of Dia de los Muertos. Returning on September 2 and running through November 2, the festivities will feature live entertainment, delightful foods, hands-on crafts and interactive experiences.
The Halloween spirit will also extend to Downtown Disney District with pumpkin decor and specialty offerings, available from September 9 through October 31. Visitors will enjoy the return of Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit, a family-friendly pumpkin hunt, as well as Halloween-themed lobby displays in the hotels of Disneyland.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on California
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS