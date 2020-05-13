Hard Rock Acquires Full IP Rights to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas
Entertainment Patrick Clarke May 13, 2020
Hard Rock International (HRI) has purchased all rights to the Hard Rock brand and related trademarks in Las Vegas from Juniper Capital, the company announced on Wednesday.
The transaction is significant in that it provides HRI exclusive full rights to memorabilia, signage and merchandise as well as intellectual property rights for affiliated restaurant and entertainment trademarks and website domain names.
Effective immediately, neither HRI nor its affiliates will be restricted from developing, owning, licensing, managing or operating any Hard Rock-branded casino and integrated resort property within Clark County, Nevada.
"This agreement marks an exciting chapter for Hard Rock, in Las Vegas and beyond," said Jim Allen, Chairman, Hard Rock International, in a statement accompanying Wednesday's announcement. "We look forward to the opportunity of enhancing our presence in Las Vegas, which will always be one of the most iconic entertainment markets in the world."
Houston-based private equity firm Juniper Capital purchased the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas from Brookfield Asset Management in 2018.
The property was recently closed temporarily for a series of renovations and a rebranding to Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in late 2020.
For more information on Las Vegas, Nevada
For more Entertainment News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS