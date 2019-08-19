Las Vegas Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Closing Temporarily During Rebranding
Travelers heading to Las Vegas next year will not be able to experience the iconic Hard Rock Hotel and Casino as it will be temporarily closed as it undergoes a series of renovations.
According to ABC15.com, the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino will close in February 2020 and remain shut down to the public for around eight months until the overhaul is complete.
Hard Rock officials initially estimated the work would only take four months to complete and the facility would remain operational during that time, but changes behind the scenes requested by the new owners, Virgin Hotels, has led to the decision to close the resort.
When it reopens, the hotel and casino will also undergo a rebranding to Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.
“We determined that a phased closing of four months, followed by a total closure of four months was not efficient from a construction process nor could we provide a hospitality service experience our guests deserve,” JC Hospitality CEO Richard Bozworth told ABC.
“Therefore an approximate eight-month closure would be most efficient and ensure a timely opening prior to January 2021. We might be ready in October, but construction is an imperfect process,” Bozworth continued. “Until early February 2020, it is business as usual at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas promises to be one of the most exciting, vibrant, and anticipated properties to open in Las Vegas in years.”
The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino will officially close following the 2020 Super Bowl, which is scheduled for February 2 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
