How Disney World’s Parks Are Celebrating the 2021 Holiday Season
Although it’s not yet December, holiday celebrations are already in full swing at the four theme parks that comprise Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. The resort-wide yuletide festivities run this year from November 12 through December 31, featuring fresh entertainment, enchanting décor, special merchandise, and seasonal food and beverage offerings. During this, the resort’s 50th anniversary year, each park has its own set of memorable holiday highlights for guests to experience.
Magic Kingdom Park
—At the classic Disney theme park, Main Street, U.S.A. is decked out in brilliant holiday décor, as happens every year, and themed menu items are on offer at select outlets.
—Magic Kingdom will host Walt Disney World’s very first parade since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 with ‘Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade’, but guests will only be able to view it if they’ve purchased a ticket for the new holiday-themed, special-admission ‘Disney Very Merriest After Hours’ event, which runs on select nights through December 21. Attendance will be limited at the four-hour holiday event, to ensure a less-crowded environment with shorter lines for attractions. The exclusive nighttime experience will also include Disney character sightings, holiday music, complimentary treats, a special ‘Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks’ display and a new stage show, called ‘Mickey & Minnie’s Very Merry Memories’.
—Park guests will also have to opportunity to wave hello to Santa Claus, as he makes a series of special appearances through December 24. CNN Travel even reported that guests may notice Black Santa Clauses being part of the Disney Parks repertoire for the first time this year, in the interest of increased diversity and representation.
EPCOT
—The ‘EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays’ also returns this year from November 26 through December 30, giving guests a glimpse of how cultures around the globe celebrate the end-of-year holidays. It features special live entertainment, along with a showcase of ‘Holiday Kitchens’ from around the world, a ‘Holiday Cookie Stroll’ and more.
—The ‘World Showcase’ highlights diverse holiday traditions through such unique presentations as ‘Las Posadas’ at the Mexico pavilion, the ‘Canadian Holiday Voyageurs’ in the Canada pavilion, a Chinese Lion Dance celebrating the new year in the China pavilion, a Hanukkah storyteller along the promenade and delightful holiday storytellers in the France, Italy, Japan, Norway and United Kingdom pavilions.
—Also back this year (and much-missed during the 2020 holidays) is the ‘Candlelight Processional’, a beloved holiday performance and Disney Parks tradition since 1958. It features a lineup of celebrities who help tell the story of Christmas, accompanied by a live orchestra and choir. This year’s featured performers include Auli’i Cravalho (the voice of ‘Moana’), singer Steven Curtis Chapman, former ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast member Ana Gasteyer, ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Pat Sajak and well-known actors like Blair Underwood, Courtney B. Vance and Andy Garcia.
Disney’s Hollywood Studios
—Special projection effects magically transform the standout attraction at the end of Sunset Boulevard into the ‘Hollywood Holiday Tower Hotel’, with light displays that depict a snowy Arendelle, a Muppets gingerbread masterpiece, a Toy Story toy hotel or a Dickensian village inspired by ‘Mickey’s Christmas Carol’.
—Enchanting holiday décor adorns every corner of the park, helping to evoke the joyful and magical spirit of the season.
—Santa Claus joined Minnie Mouse and her pals (decked out in their finest holiday duds) in hosting a festive meal at Hollywood & Vine.
—Jolly Old Saint Nick also appears as part of the ‘Merry Motorcade’ that cruises down Hollywood Boulevard daily through December 24.
Disney’s Animal Kingdom
—The park’s iconic centerpiece, The Tree of Life, becomes a nature-inspired beacon of magic during the holiday edition of the ‘Tree of Life Awakenings’ moving projections spectacle, which takes place most nights.
—Discovery Island comes alive as a Merry Menagerie of winter animals, in the form of life-size, sculpted puppets playfully interact with guests. Come face-to-face with lively foxes, reindeer and polar bears and they frolic to accompanying vocals.
—Also accompanied by favorite seasonal music, Disney characters (and sometimes even Santa Claus) sail down Discovery River on limited-time voyages, sailing through December 24.
