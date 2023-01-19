Last updated: 10:14 AM ET, Thu January 19 2023

LEGOLAND New York Announces Opening Date for Water Playground

LEGOLAND New York's Water Playground.
LEGOLAND New York's Water Playground. (photo via LEGOLAND New York Resort Media)

LEGOLAND New York Resort announced that its highly anticipated Water Playground would debut during Memorial Day weekend.

The Water Playground will feature a place to cool off from the summer heat, the chance to build and race a LEGO boat, water slides and a giant 318-gallon water bucket. The nearby changing area will allow travelers to dry off and enjoy the rest of the park as well.

To celebrate the water park’s opening, LEGOLAND is offering families the chance to purchase an Elite or Platinum Pass using Monthly Pay for 50 percent off the down payment. The deal runs through mid-February.

“New York summers are hot, which is one of the reasons we're so excited to give families a place to cool off this year,” LEGOLAND New York Resort Divisional Director Stephanie Johnson said. “We have no doubt our Water Playground will become the heart of the park this season with its four water slides and new creative building opportunities for kids.”

“Everything we do is for the love of fun, and we're committed to building unforgettable offerings that will keep families coming back to our Resort again and again,” Johnson continued.

The New York theme park will introduce new events and bring back signature experiences when it opens the summer season on March 31, including NINJAGO days (running between April and May); Red, White, and BOOM! (summer); Brick-or-Treat (September-October); and Holiday Bricktacular (November-December).

For those who can’t wait, the Sleepover Series at LEGOLAND Hotel is the perfect winter weekend getaway, running through March 25. The festivities include an immersive LEGO challenge, build experiences, character meet and greets, dance parties and story time.

