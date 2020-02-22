MIAMILAND Becomes Florida’s Largest Theme Park
Entertainment Mackenzie Cullen February 22, 2020
Walt Disney World may be considered “The Happiest Place on Earth,” but it can no longer hold onto its reputation of Florida’s largest theme park. This honor now goes to the action-adventure “theme park” MIAMILAND. Bigger than Disney World and Universal Orlando Resorts combined, MIAMILAND will appeal to nature-lovers and adventure-seekers alike.
The park was developed by The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) as a way for tourists to view the city of Miami as one big theme park. The truth is that MIAMILAND is not so much a theme park as it is a concept, as its attractions are comprised of Miami’s already-existing sites, such as the Everglades National Park and Biscayne National Park.
MIAMILAND is an extension of the Found In Miami campaign, which encourages visitors to experience the adventure and natural beauty that only Miami’s environment can provide. The GMCVB has designed a three-phased campaign to appeal to travelers with an “explorer” mindset and who wish to see the natural side of Miami on their vacation.
“We are leveraging our natural assets to attract new visitors and extend length of stay for existing customers,” said William D. Talbert III, CDME, President & CEO of the GMCVB.
The campaign began with mysterious teaser videos that promoted a new theme park, garnering both local and tourist interest. The second phase then revealed Greater Miami’s natural assets as the basis for MIAMILAND, advertising Miami’s national parks and beaches. The third and final phase emphasizes sustainability, providing new content, itineraries and trip-planning options.
“Greater Miami offers a diversity of people and places but also a diversity of experiences,” continued Talbert. “We are well-positioned among adventure enthusiasts and wellness-seekers looking for adventure: from our city and county parks to our 35 miles of beaches, MIAMILAND shines a new light on the destination’s adventure offerings.”
