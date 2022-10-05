New Disney Destination Gatherings Brand Bringing Groups Back Together
Entertainment Donald Wood October 05, 2022
Disney announced it would bring together its collection of experiences for groups, from family reunions and weddings to school trips and conventions, under a new brand.
Dubbed Disney Destination Gatherings, the collection of businesses that includes Disney Meetings & Events, Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons and Disney Imagination Campus will help people gather as group travel rebounds.
“Lost experiences and stolen moments have created a deficit of connections for people during these past two years as many have missed events that cannot be recreated,” Disney Destinations Sales Solutions senior vice president Javier Moreno said. “With Disney Destination Gatherings, we hope to bring people together again with unforgettable experiences created by a brand they can trust.”
Disney is seeing strong demand for group experiences, with the company hosting thousands of weddings and many couples extending the celebration with multi-day events.
Business travel is also on the upswing, as more organizations and industry professionals returning to in-person conferences and events. Disney destinations offer the added benefit of being places attendees want to visit, blending business and leisure travel to offer pre- and post-visits for attendees and their families.
“With travel significantly on the rebound, we believe Disney Destination Gatherings is well positioned to meet the needs of those who plan meetings, social events, weddings and student-group travel,” Moreno continued.
Students, parents and educators are once again interested in school trips, especially when programming focuses on learning and observing real-world applications that use Disney theme parks as a living laboratory.
“Simply put, Disney Destination Gatherings, whether at a Disney theme park, resort or aboard Disney Cruise Line ships, are about creating those moments that connect us, and the connections that inspire us,” Moreno said.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Fall into Savings with AMR™ CollectionPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS