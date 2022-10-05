Last updated: 02:53 PM ET, Wed October 05 2022

New Disney Destination Gatherings Brand Bringing Groups Back Together

Entertainment Donald Wood October 05, 2022

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons.
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons. (photo via Walt Disney World Resort Media)

Disney announced it would bring together its collection of experiences for groups, from family reunions and weddings to school trips and conventions, under a new brand.

Dubbed Disney Destination Gatherings, the collection of businesses that includes Disney Meetings & Events, Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons and Disney Imagination Campus will help people gather as group travel rebounds.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Welcome to Las Vegas sign

Las Vegas Tourism Surge Continues

Austin, Texas

gallery icon The Most Expensive US Cities for Hotel Stays

Checking into a hotel

Travelers Prioritizing Solid Customer Service

airplane, mechanic, safety, plane, engine

Airline Industry Facing Parts Supply Chain Issues and Airplane...

Barcelona, Spain (Photo by Paul J. Heney)

Mediterranean Countries Experiencing Strong Tourism Recovery

“Lost experiences and stolen moments have created a deficit of connections for people during these past two years as many have missed events that cannot be recreated,” Disney Destinations Sales Solutions senior vice president Javier Moreno said. “With Disney Destination Gatherings, we hope to bring people together again with unforgettable experiences created by a brand they can trust.”

Disney is seeing strong demand for group experiences, with the company hosting thousands of weddings and many couples extending the celebration with multi-day events.

Business travel is also on the upswing, as more organizations and industry professionals returning to in-person conferences and events. Disney destinations offer the added benefit of being places attendees want to visit, blending business and leisure travel to offer pre- and post-visits for attendees and their families.

“With travel significantly on the rebound, we believe Disney Destination Gatherings is well positioned to meet the needs of those who plan meetings, social events, weddings and student-group travel,” Moreno continued.

Students, parents and educators are once again interested in school trips, especially when programming focuses on learning and observing real-world applications that use Disney theme parks as a living laboratory.

“Simply put, Disney Destination Gatherings, whether at a Disney theme park, resort or aboard Disney Cruise Line ships, are about creating those moments that connect us, and the connections that inspire us,” Moreno said.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more Entertainment News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Los Cabos

Once Once, the New Tourist Spot in San Jose del Cabo

TravelPulse Podcast: Spooky Season Is Here

Disney After Hours Events Return to Disney World in 2023

Sports Tourism and Relaxation in Cozumel, Mexico

Visit Sweden Creates Chilling “Spellbound by Sweden” Audio Story

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS