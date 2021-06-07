NYC & Company Partners With Warner Bros. To Promote ‘In the Heights’ Film
Entertainment Claudette Covey June 07, 2021
NYC & Company has teamed up with Warner Bros. to promote “In the Heights,” which was filmed in Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighborhood and puts on the city’s Latino culture.
It is scheduled to debut in theaters and on HBO Max on June 10.
The partnership includes a new “content package celebrating ‘In The Heights’ and its authentic celebration of NYC’s Latino culture and heritage,” interviews with the cast crew, a new Washington Heights travel guide” and more, NYC & Company said.
“The new ‘In The Heights’ film gives us a unique opportunity to authentically showcase the rich and diverse Latino communities and heritage found right here in New York City,” said NYC & Company President and CEO Fred Dixon.
“With Washington Heights as the dynamic backdrop of the film, it’s only natural that we promote this vibrant neighborhood. We applaud Warner Bros. Pictures on this new film release and look forward to promoting this beautiful ‘love letter’ to New York City, while inviting travelers to experience all of our city’s unique Latino cultures.”
In tandem with the Warner Bros. partnership, NYC & Company is also unveiling a broader promotional initiative that highlights the Latino community throughout the city’s five boroughs.
The New York-metropolitan region features the second-largest concentration of Latinos in the country, according to the Hispanic Federation, a Latino non-profit organization.
For more Entertainment News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS