Official HBO Game of Thrones Tour Opening in Northern Ireland in 2021
Entertainment Laurie Baratti October 14, 2020
A brand-new, interactive and official Game of Thrones Studio Tour is coming to one of the hit series’ original filming locations at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland.
Game of Thrones fans will find themselves wandering through expansive, fully-dressed sets used in the show, and standing face-to-face with the original set pieces, authentic costumes, weaponry and props that were used to create the epic fantasy world of Westeros on camera and bring now-iconic characters to life.
The deeply immersive, high-sensory attraction has been developed under license with Warner Brothers Consumer Products, and in partnership with HBO Licensing and Retail, and will be the only permanent, officially-licensed Game of Thrones experience in the world.
Visitors will have the opportunity to meander through authentic production spaces that provided the backdrop for some of the show’s most memorable moments and perhaps feel like they’re walking in the footsteps of the Seven Kingdoms’ most prominent denizens.
The Studio Tour will evoke all the magnificence of the realm, including King’s Landing, Winterfell, Dragonstone, The Wall and even lands across the Narrow Sea like Braavos and Mereen. According to Irish Central, fans will stroll through such settings as Cersei's Courtyard in King's Landing, the Mess Hall at Castle Black and Dragonstone Castle's Throne Room, though the centerpiece of the tour will be the Great Hall of Winterfell.
The tour will also offer a first-of-its-kind collection of informative displays that give guests behind-the-scenes insights into the artistry and craftsmanship of the show’s creative teams who worked to bring the global television phenomenon to life. They’ll learn the details of how the concept artists, production designers, costumers and make-up and special effects artists created and coalesced all of the elements needed to bring an extraordinary, imaginary world into reality.
An interactive costume department station, a make-up and prosthetics workshop and armory will further enhance the visitor experience. The attraction will reportedly also include a Game of Thrones merchandise store and an on-site themed restaurant.
The Game of Thrones Studio Tour is due to open sometime in 2021, though a specific date has not yet been announced.
When the project began development in 2019, Linen Mill Studios’ Managing Director Andrew Webb told Northern Ireland Screen: “Linen Mill Studios is thrilled, in partnership with HBO, to have this opportunity to offer fans a unique insight into the making of the Game of Thrones series in the authentic setting of one of its foremost filming locations. We are committed to giving fans the opportunity to experience firsthand the most comprehensive selection of iconic elements from the show available anywhere in the world.”
Jeff Peters, HBO’s Vice President, Licensing & Retail, said: “It is our sincere pleasure to announce the first attraction from the Game of Thrones Legacy project in Northern Ireland. Some of the most iconic scenes from Game of Thrones were filmed at Linen Mill Studios, and our fans will soon have an opportunity to visit and see the work of the show’s incredible crew in the museum setting it deserves.”
Situated midway between Belfast and Dublin, Linen Mill Studios became one of Game of Thrones’ key production sites after the closure of the original mill that had operated on the site since 1832, according to BBC News.
The HBO blockbuster television show was filmed largely in Northern Ireland—primarily in Titanic Studios Belfast, and on location in counties Antrim and Down—and the region has since become a hotspot for fans of the series eager to experience these locations.
