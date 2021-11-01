Spectators Able To Attend the 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Now in its 95th year, the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will once again take to the streets of New York City on Thursday, November 25 at 9:00 a.m. to usher in the 2021 holiday season. Last year, producers went ahead with the Parade, but, for the first time in its long history, did so without live spectators, so viewers could only watch the television broadcast.
But, according to today's press release, this beloved American tradition will once again appear this year as its former self, complete with designated viewing areas sectioned off along the parade route for those eager to experience the spectacle firsthand.
To ensure a safe in-person experience, Macy’s is again working closely with the City and State of New York to make sure its production plans align with health and safety practices outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as local government protocols.
“For more than nine decades, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has served to bring joy to millions, who gather with friends and family to experience this one-of-a-kind holiday celebration along the streets of New York City and in homes nationwide,” said Will Coss, Executive Producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “For our 95th celebration, Macy’s has created a spectacle to remember featuring a dazzling array of high-flying balloons, animated floats and incredible performers. We can’t wait to help New York City and the nation kick off the holiday season with the return of this cherished tradition.”
The Parade will kick off from its customary spot at 77th Street and Central Park West, marching along its signature 2.5-mile route down Central Park West to Columbus Circle, where it will turn onto Central Park South and continue down 6th Avenue/Avenue of the Americas. Then, upon reaching 34th Street, the Parade will make its final turn west and conclude at 7th Avenue in front of Macy’s Herald Square.
This year’s Macy’s Parade will feature 15 giant character helium balloons, 28 innovative floats, 36 novelty and heritage inflatables, more than 800 clowns, 10 marching bands and nine performance groups; plus, an array of musical stars and, last but not least, the one-and-only Santa Claus atop his sleigh.
New additions to the line-up this year include Grogu (otherwise known as “Baby Yoda”), the beloved star of Disney+’s Star Wars series, “The Mandalorian”; Ada Twist, Scientist by Netflix; Pikachu & Eevee by The Pokémon International Company; and a new version of Ronald McDonald by McDonald’s.
There will also be six new floats this year, three of which are linked to the travel industry. Singer Jon Batiste will accompany the Louisiana Office of Tourism float ‘Celebration Gator’, Nelly will be featured on the Kalahari Resorts and Conventions float ‘Colossal Wave of Wonder’, and Jordan Fisher will ride aboard Disney Cruise Line’s entry, ‘Magic Meets the Sea’.
Each year, more than 3.5 million people in New York City and over 50 million people at home watch the Parade on television as part of their Turkey Day tradition. This year, it will again bring the nation together in celebrating the annual spectacle after 19 months spent largely apart.
Around the country, viewers at home can tune in to the holiday pageantry as the annual television special airs live from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on NBC and the Peacock streaming service, hosted by Today's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker. It’s also being broadcast in Spanish on Telemundo, hosted by Ana Jurka and Carlos Adyan.
For more information, visit macys.com/parade.
