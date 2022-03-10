Super Nintendo World Coming To Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023
Entertainment Laurie Baratti March 10, 2022
Universal Studios Hollywood today officially announced that a brand-new ‘Super Nintendo World’ will open on the property in 2023, becoming the first Super Nintendo World theme park to open in the United States. As a CNET report pointed out, today’s announcement was appropriately timed to coincide with “Mario Day”—March 10 (or MAR10).
Its sister park, the first Super Nintendo World ever to open anywhere on Earth, debuted at Universal Studios Japan in March 2021 to rave reviews by consumers and critics alike.
Like its Japanese predecessor, Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood will be an immersive experience characterized by the technological and artistic innovations developed by the visionaries at Universal Creative, in partnership with Nintendo.
The immersive, interactive new land will not only provide exhilarating entertainment, but will also present a “visual spectacle of vibrant colors and architectural ingenuity”, as Universal described it in today’s release. It will be situated within a newly expanded area of the existing Universal Studios Hollywood theme park.
The new addition promises to transport guests directly into the Nintendo universe that’s appealed to video-game fans for over 40 years. Park attendees will find themselves inside life-sized versions of the pixeled worlds they’ve hitherto seen and explored only on their screens. Guests are also bound to encounter beloved characters like Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach, and can look forward to themed retail and dining to round out the experience.
To celebrate the occasion and kick off the countdown to the land’s actual launch, Universal Studios Hollywood will feature a Super Nintendo World-themed takeover of its Feature Presentation retail store, located just inside the park’s main gate. Fans will be able to find such merchandise as Mario and Luigi-themed apparel, iconic character hats and a selection of plushie characters.
In pre-pandemic January 2020, Universal Orlando Resort confirmed that it would be building its own Super Nintendo World as part of its forthcoming Epic Universe theme park. With the onset of COVID-19 only weeks later, the company was forced to cease construction, but it eventually resumed in March 2021. Universal Orlando is now projecting that Epic Universe will open in summer 2025.
Sponsored Content
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Los Angeles, Orlando
For more Entertainment News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS