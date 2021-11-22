‘The Little Mermaid' To Perform Onboard the Disney Wish
Entertainment Disney Cruise Line Lacey Pfalz November 22, 2021
Disney Cruise Line has announced that the brand-new Disney Wish will debut with two new performances including the beloved tale of “The Little Mermaid.”
The announcement was made by Josh D’Amaro, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman at Destination D23 this past Saturday.
The Walt Disney Theatre will accommodate more than 1,200 guests and will feature an orchestra along with projection capabilities. “The Little Mermaid” will be performed in its original Broadway adaptation.
The Disney Wish will also offer a new embarkation performance: “Disney Seas the Adventure,” which will be performed on the first night of each cruise. With Disney favorites like Minnie Mouse, Goofy and other Disney and Pixar characters, the performance will also feature some of Disney’s most iconic songs.
Previously announced was the “Disney’s Aladdin – A Musical Spectacular” performance, which is performed across the Disney Cruise Line fleet and will also be performed on the Disney Wish.
“‘The Little Mermaid’ is a timeless story, one that transcends generations,” said Shelby Jiggetts-Tivony, vice president, creative and advanced development, Disney Live Entertainment. “Our hope is that this new stage adaptation aboard the Disney Wish continues that incredible legacy, not by simply reenacting the elements that make the original film so powerful, but by reinterpreting it in a way that resonates with the audience sitting in the theater each night.”
The Disney Wish will debut on June 9, 2022 and will sail the Caribbean for its inaugural season.
For more information about the ship and its itineraries, please click here.
Sponsored Content
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
-
Mastering Travel Insurance Sales To Boost Your Earning Potential
For more information on Disney Cruise Line
For more Entertainment News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS