The Only Official ‘Game of Thrones Studio Tour’ Tickets Now on Sale
Entertainment Laurie Baratti December 02, 2021
Tickets are now on sale for the highly-anticipated ‘Game of Thrones Studio Tour’, produced by Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Linen Mill Studios. The partnership yesterday announced that this, epic experience will open its doors to the public for the first time on February 4, 2022.
The first official studio tour associated with HBO’s immensely popular television series, the Game of Thrones Studio Tour will offer fans insider access to one of the series’ original filming locations, Linen Mill Studios, located in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, which has spent many years “off-limits” as a closed set.
Tour-goers will find themselves transported to the heart of Westeros, as they discover an array of original sets, set pieces, props, authentic costumes and more behind-the-scenes elements. From King’s Landing, Winterfell, Dragonstone, The Wall and the lands beyond, the brand-new attraction will help bring the Seven Kingdoms to life for fans like never before.
The 110,000-square-foot immersive experience will take visitors into some of the show’s most iconic spaces, including the Great Hall at Winterfell, where Jon Snow found himself proclaimed “King in the North”, Daenerys Targaryen’s formidable Castle Dragonstone, complete with her throne and the Chamber of the Painted Table, where she and her supporters were often seen strategizing.
This never-before-seen collection of incredible props, vast weaponry and complex visual effects exposés hint at the truly epic scale of the series, and delve into many of the specialized skills and craftsmanship that went into bringing a vast, believable fantasy world to life.
Peter van Roden, Senior Vice President of Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be opening the doors to the first-ever Game of Thrones Studio Tour at Linen Mill Studios. Knowing you are in the very same spot where some of the series’ most memorable moments were filmed is an incredible feeling and we know fans of the franchise will feel the same when they see the rich detail in the sets, costumes and props, up close and personal.”
Andrew Webb and David Browne, Executive Directors at Linen Mill Studios, remarked: “We are thrilled to confirm the 4th February 2022 opening date of Game of Thrones Studio Tour at Linen Mill Studios and to officially launch global ticket sales. This incredible and unique experience is set to bring the making of the show to life like never before, and we look forward with much excitement to welcoming fans and visitors from near and far as we throw open the Studio Tour doors and start a new chapter in the Game of Thrones story here in Northern Ireland. After many years as a closed and ‘off limits’ film studio, it is now time for fans from across the world to step inside the Seven Kingdoms and make their own personal journey through the world of Westeros at Linen Mill Studios.”
Seventy-five percent of the Game of Thrones scenes filmed in Northern Ireland were shot at Linen Mill Studios, the remaining portion being filmed at some of the country’s most stunning and dramatic outdoor locations, from sweeping landscapes to imposing mountains and craggy coastlines.
For more information, visit gameofthronesstudiotour.com.
