TravelPulse Podcast: Our Cancun Travel Experience, Naughty Passengers and More
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff August 04, 2020
Happy #TravelTuesday!
In this week's episode, Eric Bowman is riding solo while co-host Dan Callahan is on vacation. Bowman discusses the latest trending topics in the travel industry and shares his experience traveling to Cancun for a VIP event at Hyatt Ziva Cancun.
Later, Playa Hotels & Resorts executives Kevin Froemming and Greg Maliassas on how their brand put new health and safety protocols in place. You can also watch the video of the interview here.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
For more Entertainment News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS