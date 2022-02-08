TravelPulse Podcast: The Rising Cost of Travel
TravelPulse Staff February 08, 2022
This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman is joined by Ryan Doncsecz of VIP Vacations to discuss what's trending in the world of travel, including the industry's big push for change, the Frontier - Spirit merger, destination updates and more.
Later in the show, Doncsecz shares his expert insight into the rising cost of travel right now and how travelers can best find deals and save money on their vacations.
