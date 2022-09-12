TravelPulse Podcast: The Sports Travel World
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff September 12, 2022
Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast!
This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman is joined by Jason Gewirtz, Executive Editor and Publisher of SportsTravel.
First, the two discuss the latest trending news in the travel industry, including big Disney news, holiday air travel, and more. Later in the show, Gewirtz shares insights into the world of sports travel, from how the industry is bigger than you think, how it's recovering from the pandemic, the top destinations and more.
The interview on the world of sports travel begins just after the 17-minute mark.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have questions or comments? Email us at podcast@travelpulse.com
Today's episode is sponsored by Apple Leisure Group Vacations (ALGV)
We all know the best way to plan travel is to Ask a Travel Advisor. And the best way to connect with clients … is to let them do just that! Get social and find engaging shareable posts, talk travel with prospective customers, and be inspired to create your own content when you follow ALG Vacations® at AskATravelAdvisorALGV on Facebook and TikTok.
