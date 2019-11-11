Universal Orlando Announces Holiday Food and Entertainment Experiences
Entertainment Donald Wood November 11, 2019
Travelers looking to celebrate the holidays at a theme park should be looking into the festive food and exclusive entertainment experiences coming to the Universal Orlando Resort.
Throughout Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal CityWalk areas, guests will be able to choose from holiday food and beverage options that offer something for everyone in the family.
Riviera River Cruises Offers Holiday Savings of Up to $1,500...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
World Cruises' World Dream Transforms Into Alice's...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Six Last Minute Thanksgiving GetawaysDestination & Tourism
Running between November 16 and January 5, 2020, visitors will be able to enjoy Hot Butterbeer in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Grinchmas chocolate cupcakes in Seuss Landing, Voodoo Doughnut’s Stuffed Santa Suit doughnut set, non-alcoholic Frozen Eggnog and more seasonal concoctions.
For those looking for a more traditional holiday meal, Classic Monsters Cafe in Universal Studios and Thunder Falls Terrace in Islands of Adventure will offer mixed green salad, herb-roasted turkey, cornbread stuffing, roasted potatoes, sautéed and steamed vegetables and an apple pie.
Travelers who love a little sugar will enjoy Universal’s all-new Sweets & Sounds Dessert Party experience by giving guests access to exclusive viewing areas for the theme park’s Holiday Parade and all-you-can-eat seasonal desserts, savory bites, sparkling wine and assorted non-alcoholic beverages.
The Sweets & Sounds Dessert Party runs between November 16 and December 15 and tickets start at $49.99 plus tax for adults and $29.99 plus tax for children ages 3-9.
Universal Orlando Resort Hotels will also be offering holiday and seasonal dishes for guests to enjoy, including special buffets for guests visiting during Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve.
Guests looking to save a little cash can get a 3rd Park Free from $53 per day (plus tax) when they purchase a Multi-Day 3-Park, Park-to-Park promo ticket. In addition, visitors can buy a Holiday Stay and Play Package and save up to $200 when they stay four nights or longer at one of Universal’s hotels for travel between November 16 and January 5, 2020.
For more information on Orlando, Florida
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS