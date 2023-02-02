Universal Orlando Announces New Multi-Day Ticket Sale
Universal Orlando Resort introduced a new “Get 2 Days Free with a 3-Day, 2-Park Ticket” offer for United States and Canada residents, starting at $234.99 per adult, plus tax.
Visitors purchasing the discounted ticket package can enjoy five days of access to thrilling theme park experiences across Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure for the price of a three-day ticket.
To sweeten the deal, Universal revealed that travelers could upgrade their ticket to include access to the Volcano Bay water theme park for just $35 more. The offer is valid for any five calendar days during an eight consecutive calendar day period which commences on and includes the date selected.
The “Get 2 Days Free with a 3-Day, 2-Park Ticket” will provide guests access to the upcoming summer debut of the Minion Land and Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast, as well as more than 60 exhilarating rides and attractions across the parks.
Guests can also enjoy seasonal festivities included with theme park admission, such as Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval, which runs daily from February 4 through April 16, 2023, at Universal Studios.
Earlier this month, Universal announced plans to open a new theme park concept in Frisco, Texas, specifically designed for families with young children. Set in a lush green landscape featuring immersive themed lands, the park would have an entirely new look and feel compared to the company’s existing theme parks.
