Universal Hollywood’s Super Nintendo World Introduces Power-Up Band
Entertainment Donald Wood January 19, 2023
As Universal Studios Hollywood prepares for the February 17 opening of Super Nintendo World, the theme park is highlighting the new Power-Up Band, designed to enhance the visitor experience.
The wearable wristbands sync with Universal Hollywood’s free app and complement the land’s many interactive elements. The Power-Up Band is available for purchase in six design options, including Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Yoshi, Toad and Princess Daisy.
Visitors can elevate the experience by competing against other teams to achieve the highest daily score by collecting the most digital coins. The Power-Up Band allows them to check their personal and group scores.
During a Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge ride, guests can tap their Power-Up Band on the ride vehicle’s steering wheel, gauge their ranking against friends and family, and collect digital coins.
Guests can also amass keys after winning Key Challenges from Goomba Crazy Crank, Koopa Troopa POWer Punch, Piranha Plant Nap Mishap and Thwomp Panel Panic. Collecting at least three keys will allow access to the final boss battle with Bowser Jr.
For travelers looking to take advantage of the theme park’s meet-and-greet interactions, Power-Up Band may provide an enhanced experience with popular characters, including Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach.
When it debuts next month, Super Nintendo World will feature thrilling and interactive activities, as well as themed dining at the Toadstool Cafe and shopping at the 1-UP Factory retail store.
