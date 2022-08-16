Universal Orlando Announces Original Haunted Houses for Halloween Horror Nights
Universal Orlando Resort revealed six horrifying original concepts that complete the Halloween Horror Nights 2022 lineup of 10 haunted houses, five sinister scare zones and two live shows.
Starting on September 2 and running on select nights through Halloween, six spine-chilling stories will unfold in original haunted houses, including Spirits of the Coven, Bugs: Eaten Alive, Fiesta de Chupacabras, Hellblock Horror, Descendants of Destruction and Dead Man’s Pier: Winter’s Wake.
These original experiences complete the lineup of 10 terrifying haunted houses coming to Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando, which also features The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare, Halloween, Universal Monsters: Legends Collide and The Horrors of Blumhouse.
Universal Florida will also boast five all-new scare zones, including the Horrors of Halloween, Scarecrow: Cursed Soil, Sweet Revenge, Graveyard: Deadly Unrest and Conjure the Dark.
When guests need a break from the scares, they can watch two outrageous live shows, the Halloween Nightmare Fuel Wildfire and Ghoulish! A Halloween Tale. Visitors can satiate their appetite with themed food and beverages and shop the merchandise in the Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store.
Travelers can also maximize the fear by staying at one of Universal Orlando’s hotels, where they can enjoy exclusive benefits like access to a dedicated entry gate for the event and complimentary transportation to the theme parks and Universal CityWalk.
Hotel guests also get exclusive access to limited-time Halloween Horror Nights experiences taking place at select properties, including Universal Monsters Gallery of Legends at Cabana Bay Beach Resort.
