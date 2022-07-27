Last updated: 08:56 AM ET, Wed July 27 2022

Universal Studios Adds Haunted Houses Designed by The Weeknd

The Weeknd comes to Halloween Horror Nights.
The Weeknd comes to Halloween Horror Nights. (photo via Universal Studios Media)

Universal Studios announced musician The Weeknd would join the Halloween Horror Nights team and help create haunted houses based on his record-breaking “After Hours” album.

Starting on September 2 at the Universal Orlando Resort and September 8 at Universal Studios Hollywood, guests will spiral into the twisted mind of this mysterious artist to experience “The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare.”

As part of the experience, select tracks from The Weeknd’s album will be reimagined this fall as a horror movie soundtrack for the haunting experience at Halloween Horror Nights. Visitors will enter a living nightmare filled with grotesque characters and themes inspired by the artist’s music and short films.

“I always wanted my own Halloween Horror Nights haunted house as Halloween has always been significant to my music, so this is a total dream come to life,” Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye said. “I feel like my music videos have served as a launching pad for a collaboration like this, and I cannot wait for people to experience this madness.”

“We are thrilled to take guests inside of the mind of The Weeknd, who is a Halloween Horror Nights fan himself,” Halloween Horror Nights Executive Producer John Murdy said. “This is an unprecedented haunted house that is going to shatter the expectations of our guests and immerse them in an unforgettable experience that is equally unexpected and terrifying.”

All tickets are on sale for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando and Hollywood, with both events running on select nights through October 31.

Guests can also stay close to the screams with vacation packages that include hotel accommodations, one-night admission to the event, tickets to Universal parks and benefits exclusive to Universal hotel guests, including Early Park Admission during the day and access to a dedicated Halloween Horror Nights entry gate at night.

Last month, Universal Orlando and Universal Hollywood officials announced that John Carpenter’s classic film, Halloween, will return to Halloween Horror Nights.

