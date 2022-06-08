Last updated: 02:42 PM ET, Wed June 08 2022

Universal Studios Adding Michael Myers to Halloween Horror Nights

Entertainment Donald Wood June 08, 2022

Michael Myers makes return to Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights.
Michael Myers makes return to Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. (photo via Universal Studios Media)

Officials from Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood announced John Carpenter’s classic film, Halloween, will return to Halloween Horror Nights.

Halloween is one of the most popular horror films of all time, and its main antagonist, Michael Myers, will bring his trademark mask and terror to haunted houses at the annual October events, starting on September 2 in Florida and September 8 in California.

ADVERTISING

To celebrate the conclusion of the popular franchise’s latest trilogy—Halloween Ends will be released on October 14—the haunted houses will celebrate the classic franchise with eerily authentic moments that depict the most chilling scenes from the original film.

Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
gilbert arizona, wine gilbert, Arizona wine, friends enjoying wine

gallery icon The Top Things To See and Do in Gilbert, Arizona

New York City Mayor Adams

Dozens of US Mayors Ask for Removal of COVID Inbound Testing

The village of Balzers in Lichtenstein.

gallery icon Europe Travel: Updated Entry Requirements For Each European...

Luggage being loaded onto an airplane

Mishandled Airline Baggage Rates Climbed Last Year

At the Halloween-themed attractions in Orlando and Los Angeles, visitors will be transported to the infamous town of Haddonfield on October 31. Guests will be forced to dodge attacks from the knife-wielding Myers as he stalks their every move.

Select tickets and vacation packages are now on sale for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando and tickets for Universal Studios Hollywood will be available soon. Both events will run select nights through October 31, and additional details and haunted houses will be revealed soon.

Last month, officials from Universal theme parks on both coasts announced a new set of haunted houses that will pay homage to Universal Pictures’ most notorious horror icons, including The Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on United States

For more Entertainment News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
The TravelPulse Podcast logo

TravelPulse Podcast: Inflation’s Impact on the Travel...

SeaWorld Orlando to Debut New Roller Coaster in 2023

gallery icon 25 Great Brewery Tours Around the World

Mad Apple Cirque Show Showcases New Fun in Las Vegas

SeaWorld San Diego Electrifies Summer With the Return of Electric Ocean

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS