Universal Studios Adding Michael Myers to Halloween Horror Nights
Entertainment Donald Wood June 08, 2022
Officials from Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood announced John Carpenter’s classic film, Halloween, will return to Halloween Horror Nights.
Halloween is one of the most popular horror films of all time, and its main antagonist, Michael Myers, will bring his trademark mask and terror to haunted houses at the annual October events, starting on September 2 in Florida and September 8 in California.
To celebrate the conclusion of the popular franchise’s latest trilogy—Halloween Ends will be released on October 14—the haunted houses will celebrate the classic franchise with eerily authentic moments that depict the most chilling scenes from the original film.
At the Halloween-themed attractions in Orlando and Los Angeles, visitors will be transported to the infamous town of Haddonfield on October 31. Guests will be forced to dodge attacks from the knife-wielding Myers as he stalks their every move.
Select tickets and vacation packages are now on sale for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando and tickets for Universal Studios Hollywood will be available soon. Both events will run select nights through October 31, and additional details and haunted houses will be revealed soon.
Last month, officials from Universal theme parks on both coasts announced a new set of haunted houses that will pay homage to Universal Pictures’ most notorious horror icons, including The Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy.
