Universal Orlando Announces Return of Winter Holiday Tour

Entertainment Donald Wood November 02, 2021

Celebrate Grinchmas during Universal Orlando’s Holidays celebration. (photo via Universal Orlando Resort Media)

Universal Orlando Resort announced it would celebrate the winter holiday travel period with the return of its Universal’s Holiday Tour.

The exclusive guided tour of Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure is available on select dates, starting on November 21. The event will feature themed holiday treats, top-notch shopping and live performances throughout the theme park’s holiday celebration, which runs November 13 through January 2.

The Universal’s Holiday Tour will feature meet-and-greet opportunities with the Grinch, additional The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle showings, a reserved viewing area for the park’s Holiday Parade, access to the Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular and more.

Guests visiting the theme park can enjoy a wide selection of new and returning holiday menu items, including Nutella Cheesecake Reindeer Pop, the “Red Hot” Holiday Shake, Holiday-themed Voodoo doughnuts, Hot Chocolate Bombs, Hot Butterbeer and more.

Officials from Universal Orlando revealed Mannheim Steamroller would be returning for the holidays, with live performances at the Music Plaza Stage on December 4, 5, 11 and 12.

The Holiday Tribute Store is also returning to the Orlando theme park, which allows guests to shop for the perfect holiday gift and enjoy seasonal menu items throughout four immersive rooms.

Staying at one of Universal Orlando’s eight hotels is the best way for visitors of all ages to continue the Holidays celebration, with travelers being able to partake in special holiday activities and one-of-a-kind events, including Christmas tree and menorah lightings, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s meals, holiday crafts for kids and more.

