Universal Orlando Announces Return of Winter Holiday Tour
Entertainment Donald Wood November 02, 2021
Universal Orlando Resort announced it would celebrate the winter holiday travel period with the return of its Universal’s Holiday Tour.
The exclusive guided tour of Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure is available on select dates, starting on November 21. The event will feature themed holiday treats, top-notch shopping and live performances throughout the theme park’s holiday celebration, which runs November 13 through January 2.
The Universal’s Holiday Tour will feature meet-and-greet opportunities with the Grinch, additional The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle showings, a reserved viewing area for the park’s Holiday Parade, access to the Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular and more.
Guests visiting the theme park can enjoy a wide selection of new and returning holiday menu items, including Nutella Cheesecake Reindeer Pop, the “Red Hot” Holiday Shake, Holiday-themed Voodoo doughnuts, Hot Chocolate Bombs, Hot Butterbeer and more.
Officials from Universal Orlando revealed Mannheim Steamroller would be returning for the holidays, with live performances at the Music Plaza Stage on December 4, 5, 11 and 12.
The Holiday Tribute Store is also returning to the Orlando theme park, which allows guests to shop for the perfect holiday gift and enjoy seasonal menu items throughout four immersive rooms.
Staying at one of Universal Orlando’s eight hotels is the best way for visitors of all ages to continue the Holidays celebration, with travelers being able to partake in special holiday activities and one-of-a-kind events, including Christmas tree and menorah lightings, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s meals, holiday crafts for kids and more.
Sponsored Content
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Harvest the Savings: Up to $600 Off!Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
-
MGM Resorts' Stadium Walk Is the Ultimate Las Vegas Gameday Experience
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS