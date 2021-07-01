Universal Orlando Announces Dates for 2021 Winter Holidays Celebration
Universal Orlando Resort announced its 2021 Holidays celebration would debut on November 13 as part of the theme park’s continued return to full service following the coronavirus pandemic.
The festivities will run for 51 days and nights as part of this year’s holidays celebration, with one-of-a-kind experiences planned for Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, CityWalk and resort hotels.
To celebrate the return of the fall and winter holiday parties, Universal Orlando has launched a new deal inviting guests to save 30 percent on a four-day, four-night hotel and ticket vacation package.
The limited-availability, 30-percent-off offer must be booked by September 8 for travel between August 16 and December 16. Additional details about the Holidays celebration at Universal Orlando will be revealed in the months ahead.
Last month, guests were once again welcomed back to Universal’s Aventura Hotel, with the reopening marking a significant achievement for the theme park resort as it now means all eight of its hotels have reopened.
Universal also recently announced Jack the Clown would return to Halloween Horror Nights when it kicks off its 30th year on September 3.
