Universal Orlando Plans to Add Super Nintendo World to Epic Universe Park
Entertainment Donald Wood February 22, 2023
Officials from Universal Orlando Resort announced the highly anticipated Super Nintendo World would be added to the theme park’s offerings.
According to Orlando Weekly, Universal Parks & Resorts Chairman and CEO Mark Woodbury made the announcement during the Super Nintendo World grand opening at Universal Studios Hollywood last week.
“Soon, we’re going to add another Super Nintendo World to Universal Orlando Resort, the worst-kept secret in history,” Woodbury said during the ceremony.
Orlando’s Super Nintendo World is expected to open as part of the under-construction Epic Universe Park, which is currently scheduled to debut to the public in 2025, possibly in the summer.
The new theme park project, including Universal’s third Super Nintendo World, will be located around 12 minutes away from the company’s main theme park attractions.
Universal Hollywood’s Super Nintendo World opened on February 17 to major fanfare, with guests being able to enjoy themed dining and shopping experiences. At Toadstool Cafe, visitors will be greeted by giant red-capped mushrooms and an interior adorned with larger-than-life decor and iconic green pipes.
At the 1-UP Factory retail store, travelers can purchase themed apparel, souvenirs and collectible merchandise, such as headwear, candy and a selection of iconic character plush and toys, including Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, Princess Peach and Bowser.
In January, the theme park highlighted the new Power-Up Band, designed to enhance the visitor experience. The wearable wristbands sync with Universal Hollywood’s free app and complement the land’s many interactive elements. The Power-Up Band is available in six design options: Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Yoshi, Toad and Princess Daisy.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Save up to $200 Now, Travel Any TimePromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
Check-In at the All-Inclusive Lighthouse Pointe at the Grand Lucayan
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS