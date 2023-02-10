Universal Announces New Dining, Shopping Experiences for Super Nintendo World
February 10, 2023
Universal Studios Hollywood announced a series of new dining and shopping experiences coming to Super Nintendo World when it opens on February 17.
At Toadstool Cafe, visitors will be greeted by giant red-capped mushrooms and an interior adorned with larger-than-life decor and iconic green pipes. With Chef Toad in charge, the restaurant will feature a carefully curated and eclectic menu prepared fresh daily.
The full-course menu begins with Starters and Salads and includes Toadstool Cheesy Garlic Knots, Super Mushroom Soup, Piranha Plant Caprese and Yoshi’s Favorite Fruit & Veggie Salad and more.
For the Main Course, mouth-watering entrees include the Mario Burger (Bacon, Mushroom & Cheese), Luigi Burger (Pesto Grilled Chicken), Fire Flower Spaghetti & Meatballs and Chef Toad Short Rib Special.
As for the children nine and under in the crew, the kid’s menu features a Mario Mini Burger Adventure Set and Power-Up Spaghetti Marinara. For dessert, the restaurant offers ? Block Tiramisu, Beanpole Cake and Princess Peach Cupcake.
Beverages include the Super Star Lemon Squash signature drink, juice, hot tea, fountain soda, premium bottled water, milk and freshly brewed coffee.
At the 1-UP Factory retail store, travelers can purchase themed apparel, souvenirs and collectible merchandise, such as headwear, candy and a selection of iconic character plush and toys, including Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, Princess Peach and Bowser.
In January, the theme park highlighted the new Power-Up Band, designed to enhance the visitor experience. The wearable wristbands sync with Universal Hollywood’s free app and complement the land’s many interactive elements. The Power-Up Band is available in six design options: Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Yoshi, Toad and Princess Daisy.
