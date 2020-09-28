Universal Orlando Shares Sneak Peek of New Jurassic World VelociCoaster
Thrill-seekers won’t have to wait until Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe opens hopefully in 2023 for the brand’s newest rollercoaster adventure.
Universal Orlando released new renderings and even a video to get visitors excited about the park’s newest addition set to open in 2021.
Universal Orlando is mastering the rollercoaster with immersive adventures like Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure which opened in June of 2019.
However, even more twists and turns are set to wow rollercoaster enthusiasts with the VelociCoaster.
Some of the more exciting points of the ride, as released by the theme park, include:
– Two separate launches, with one launch rocketing guests to 70mph in 2.4 seconds
– A barrel roll that will have guests turning over the Islands of Adventure lagoon
– Brand new technology that will allow guests to experience zero gravity during an inverted fall
– Universal’s steepest plunge that drops riders 80 feet after first propelling them 155 feet into the air, and
– Twelve seconds of weightless where riders will be lifted out of their seats during different points throughout the ride.
Riders will be joined by the original cast from the films to lead them on an immersive journey through the ‘carnivore expansion’ program which is the next step in Jurassic World.
Racing a pack of Velociraptors, this ride is sure to get everyone’s blood pumping. While Universal said the coaster will debut in 2021, we sure hope it's sooner in the new year rather than later.
