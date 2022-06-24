Last updated: 10:16 AM ET, Fri June 24 2022

Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights Adds Horrors of Blumhouse Attractions

Entertainment Donald Wood June 24, 2022

The Horrors of Blumhouse at Halloween Horror Nights.
The Horrors of Blumhouse at Halloween Horror Nights. (photo via Universal Orlando Resort Media)

Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood announced they would welcome The Horrors of Blumhouse to the theme parks as part of the 2022 edition of Halloween Horror Nights.

Starting on September 2 in Florida and September 8 in California, The Horrors of Blumhouse will bring to life Blumhouse’s upcoming supernatural thriller The Black Phone and horror-comedy Freaky.

In The Black Phone, The Grabber is a demented magician best known for his sinister trick of making people disappear – permanently. Guests will find themselves trapped in his “fun” house where the sound of ghostly voices whisper hints on how to escape, but guests must tread carefully to outwit and outrun The Grabber’s twisted magic.

Freaky will challenge guests to outrun serial killer The Butcher who has switched bodies with a high school girl after being cursed by The La Dola Dagger, an ancient Aztec blade. Guests will learn firsthand that looks can be deceiving as they encounter the sweet-looking teen who is actually The Butcher.

At Universal Orlando, single-night event tickets and a vacation package featuring one-night admission to the event, hotel accommodations and access to all three theme parks are now on sale. Tickets to Universal Hollywood’s terrifying events are also on sale.

Both events will run on select nights through October 31.

Earlier this month, officials from Universal Orlando and Universal Hollywood announced John Carpenter’s classic film, Halloween, will return to Halloween Horror Nights. To celebrate the conclusion of the popular franchise’s latest trilogy—Halloween Ends will be released on October 14—the haunted houses will celebrate the classic franchise with eerily authentic moments that depict the most chilling scenes from the original film.

In May, Universal theme parks on both coasts announced a new set of haunted houses that will pay homage to Universal Pictures’ most notorious horror icons, including The Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy.

