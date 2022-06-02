Universal Studios Hollywood Reveals Details of Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge
Entertainment Janeen Christoff June 02, 2022
Universal Studios Hollywood has revealed details about Super Nintendo World, including information about Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, the signature ride, and its opening in early 2023.
The ride, inspired by the popular Mario Kart video game series, fuses augmented reality with projection mapping technology and actual set pieces along a moving ride track.
This will be the first Super Nintendo World in the United States. It is designed to transport theme park guests and Nintendo fans into the world of Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach, allowing them to become part of the Mushroom Kingdom.
The immersive experience begins as guests enter the kingdom through an iconic Warp Pipe. “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge” will be located within Bowser’s Castle.
During the ride, guests climb onboard stadium-style, four-seat Mario Kart vehicles inspired by the game, put on AR goggles and then are off to the races following the 3-2-1 GO! signal from Lakitu.
Super Nintendo World has been conceived in partnership with Nintendo and Universal creative. The land will be filled with entertainment options and innovative technological achievements as well as themed shopping and dining.
