Walt Disney World Hosts Rob Gronkowski After Super Bowl Win
Entertainment Donald Wood February 09, 2021
To celebrate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl victory, tight end Rob Gronkowski visited Walt Disney World Resort.
Following Tampa Bay’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Gronkowski and teammate Tom Brady uttered the famous “We’re going to Disney World” phrase, with the visit coming to fruition the following day.
Gronk is already CRUSHING Disney World (via @RobGronkowski) pic.twitter.com/aGxYHDS9vL— Overtime (@overtime) February 8, 2021
Gronkowski arrived Monday afternoon to enjoy the sights, sounds and thrills of Disney World, including wild adventures at Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Hollywood Studios and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Magic Kingdom Park.
To cap off the festivities, Gronkowski danced with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse near Cinderella Castle.
Disney World has now turned their attention to Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady, who has appeared in the famous “I’m Going to Disney World!” commercial more times than any player in history.
The theme park announced Brady is scheduled to visit later this year.
In January, officials from Disney World announced guests staying at the company’s 30-plus hotels would be allowed to enter each of the property’s theme park thirty minutes earlier on any day of the week.
