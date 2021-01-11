Last updated: 02:13 PM ET, Mon January 11 2021

Disney World Will Soon Offer Early Theme Park Entry to Select Guests

Entertainment Lauren Bowman January 11, 2021

Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Lobby
Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Lobby (Photo via Brooke Geiger McDonald)

Walt Disney World is offering guests who stay at one of its thirty-plus hotels even more park time.

Beginning later this year, visitors will be allowed to enter any of Walt Disney World’s theme parks thirty minutes earlier on any day of the week.

This new special offer is the first of hopefully many magical surprises Walt Disney World has in store to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

When Walt Disney World reopened this past summer, the parks suspended all ‘Extra Magic Hours’ for resort guests.

Slowly we’re beginning to see a return to somewhat normalcy with parks increasing their capacity, some rides returning to full capacity and the return of park-hopping. Walt Disney World has guest's health and safety as a top priority with new rules and regulations still in place like requiring facial coverings for all guests.

With hotels priced for every budget, Disney gives guests a multitude of options while providing magical experiences for every family vacation.

Other benefits from staying at one of the hotels on the property include:

– Resort transportation

– In-room celebrations

– Virtual check-in through the My Disney Experience App

– Keyless entry to your room through the My Disney Experience App

– Childcare services

– Getting to stay immersed in the magic 24/7, and more.

Talk to your travel advisor to start planning your next Walt Disney World vacation.

Lauren Bowman
